Liberty meets Stetson in Atlantic Sun semis

SUPER SENIORS: Liberty has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Caleb Homesley, Scottie James, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz and Myo Baxter-Bell have combined to account for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 72 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.POTENT PERRY: Rob Perry has connected on 43.2 percent of the 155 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over the last three games. He's also made 70.1 percent of his free throws this season.