Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a woman missing in South Carolina over the weekend was found dead in a home some 200 miles away. Investigators say 28-year-old Celia Sweeney's body was found in a Spartanburg home Monday near the body of a man who lived there. Sweeney was last seen in Charleston on Friday. Police say they wanted to talk to 32-year-old Buddy Carr about the disappearance when they came to his home and found the bodies. Authorities say Sweeney was killed by blows to the head by someone else. The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says an autopsy is needed to determine how Carr died.