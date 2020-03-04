Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SHERIFF RETIRES
SC's longest serving sheriff to step down in Bamberg County
BAMBERG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's longest serving sheriff says he is not running for reelection this year. Bamberg County Sheriff Ed Darnell says he is stepping down to concentrate on improving his health and so the sheriff's office can get younger leadership. Darnell has been Bamberg County''s sheriff since 1978. Darnell told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that he has been sick for over a year and needs time to get better. Darnell was a police officer in Denmark before being appointed sheriff after the former sheriff died in office. He then won 10 terms.
DEATH PENALTY-SOUTH CAROLINA
S Carolina mulls electric chair as only option for condemned
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some South Carolina lawmakers are pushing a bill that would give death row inmates for now no choice but to be executed in the electric chair. The bill approved Tuesday by the House Judiciary Committee would require electrocution for a condemned inmate if lethal injection drugs aren't available. South Carolina's last execution was in 2011. Its supply of execution drugs expired and pharmaceutical companies won't sell it any more. Opponents say the electric chair is barbaric and changing the method after a prisoner is sent to death row could open the state to lawsuits. The bill now goes to the House floor.
PUBLIC UTILITY SALE
SC Speaker's renegotiation idea roils public utility sale
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas says lawmakers can renegotiate a private Florida power company's deal to buy state-owned utility Santee Cooper. Lucas' op-ed in The Post and Courier of Charleston threw a wrench into weeks of hearings about Santee Cooper's future. Senate President Harvey Peeler said his reading of the law indicates lawmakers can't change the terms of the bids negotiated for months by the state Department of Administration including the $9 billion offer from NextEra Energy. A special House subcommittee that has studied the sale for weeks rejected all bids Tuesday, agreeing with Lucas to renegotiate.
DISMEMBERED BODY
Man indicted in 2015 killing, dismemberment of woman
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A man serving time in a South Carolina jail has been indicted in the 2015 killing and dismembering of a woman in western New York. Yasin Abdu-Sabur was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in Niagara County in the death of Terri Lynn Bills. Bills' body was found inside a vacant home in the city of Niagara Falls in June 2015. Her head, feet and hands had been removed and weren't found inside the home. Abdu-Sabur was extradited on Friday from a South Carolina jail where he has spent the last year for a domestic violence and child neglect conviction. He was transported to the Niagara County jail. It was not clear if Abdu-Sabur had a lawyer.
MISSING WOMAN
Missing SC woman found dead by man police wanted to question
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a woman missing in South Carolina over the weekend was found dead in a home some 200 miles away. Investigators say 28-year-old Celia Sweeney's body was found in a Spartanburg home Monday near the body of a man who lived there. Sweeney was last seen in Charleston on Friday. Police say they wanted to talk to 32-year-old Buddy Carr about the disappearance when they came to his home and found the bodies. Authorities say Sweeney was killed by blows to the head by someone else. The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says an autopsy is needed to determine how Carr died.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-THE-LATEST
The Latest: South Carolina's Clyburn relishes Biden wins
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man being credited with reinvigorating Joe Biden's presidential bid says his endorsement is having the positive effect he intended. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina said on MSNBC Tuesday night that he was "trying to create a surge for Joe Biden" when he gave the former vice president his backing just before last Saturday's South Carolina primary. Clyburn says the result was just as he'd hoped: Biden won a decisive victory that translated into momentum to boost his campaign through the Super Tuesday contests. Clyburn says he feels “the people got the message.”