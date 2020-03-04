Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-COUNCIL OF STATE
Political newcomer Robinson wins GOP Lt Gov's nomination
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A political newcomer whose gun rights speech before a North Carolina city council vaulted him to prominence among conservatives has won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. First-time candidate Mark Robinson of Greensboro got the most votes in the nine-person field for Tuesday's primary and exceeded the threshold needed to win outright. Democrats appeared headed to a May runoff for their lieutenant governor's nomination. Among other primaries for Council of State seats, Democrat Jen Mangrum and Republican Catherine Truitt won their party nominations for superintendent of public instruction. State Auditor Beth Wood and Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey also wont their primaries.
ELECTION 2020-CONGRESS-INCUMBENTS
US Reps. Price, McHenry, Adams with North Carolina primaries
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Three North Carolina members of Congress with challengers from their own party this year have won their primaries. Reps. David Price of the 4th Congressional District, Alma Adams of the 12th District and Patrick McHenry of the 10th were victorious on Tuesday and advance to the general election. Price is a Triangle-area Democrat who first went to Congress more than 30 years ago. McHenry is a Lincoln County Republican who went to Capitol Hill in 2005, while Adams was first elected in 2014 and lives in Charlotte.
ELECTION 2020-NORTH CAROLINA
Cunningham wins Senate primary; Forest earns GOP gov's nod
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina primary voters have chosen a former state legislator and Iraq War veteran to challenge Republican Sen. Thom Tillis this fall and the GOP lieutenant governor to try to unseat Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Democrats picked Cal Cunningham as the party's Senate nominee on Tuesday. Cunningham defeated Erica Smith and three other rivals. GOP primary participants also chose Lt. Gov. Dan Forest over state Rep. Holly Grange for the gubernatorial nomination to take on Cooper. Cooper and Tillis also had victorious primaries. Atop the ticket, Joe Biden won the state's Democratic presidential primary, and President Donald Trump won on the Republican side.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-SENATE-NORTH-CAROLINA
GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, Dem Cal Cunningham are NC Senate picks
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former Democratic state lawmaker Cal Cunningham has advanced to a general election challenge against GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Cunningham was the candidate favored in the primary by his party's leaders in the U.S. Senate,. He's a former state senator and Iraq War veteran. Cunningham defeated state Sen. Erica Smith and three other Democrats. Smith was trying to become the first African American female senator ever elected from the South. Tillis' victory over three lesser-known Republican rivals came despite the initial skepticism of party activists who once questioned his loyalty to President Donald Trump.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-GOVERNOR-NORTH-CAROLINA
In NC, Gov. Roy Cooper and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest win primaries
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina has won his party's primary and will face Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in the November general election as he seeks a second term. It's a race that Forest has long been preparing for. Cooper enters that matchup flush with cash and hoping his reelection could help Democrats take back one or both General Assembly chambers. Cooper defeated primary challenger Ernest Reeves, who ran a low-key campaign and reported raising little money. Forest beat state Rep. Holly Grange, benefiting from a statewide campaign network that he began forming after his first lieutenant governor's victory in 2012. He was reelected in 2016.
ELECTION 2020-VOTECAST-NORTH CAROLINA
AP VoteCast: Health care top issue in North Carolina
Voters in North Carolina’s Democratic primary ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, well above climate change, the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues. That’s according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in North Carolina. VoteCast also found voters in North Carolina’s Democratic primary were closely divided over whether they wanted a candidate who would bring fundamental change to Washington or one who would restore the political system to how it was before Donald Trump was elected in 2016.
ELECTION 2020-CONGRESS-11TH DISTRICT
Runoff likely for GOP primary for western NC House seat
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Republican primary runoff is likely this spring for the U.S. House seat in western North Carolina being vacated by GOP Rep. Mark Meadows. The GOP primary for the 11th Congressional District has concluded with no candidate getting more than the 30% of votes needed to win outright. Lynda Bennett was leading. The second-place finisher will have to officially ask for the May 12 runoff. The ultimate nominee will take on Democrat Moe Davis, who won his party’s primary. Meadows announced in December that he wouldn’t seek reelection, hinting at a future job with President Donald Trump. The 11th District remains a Republican-leaning seat despite recent redistricting.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
Person in North Carolina tests positive for coronavirus
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's governor says a person in the state has tested positive for the fast-spreading coronavirus. Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release Tuesday that the person from Wake County tested positive for the virus after traveling to the state of Washington, where there is an outbreak. The governor said the person is doing well and is in isolation at home. North Carolina is at least the 15th state to report a case of the virus. North Carolina health officials conducted the test and are also sending a sample to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.