Kemp, Carr: Watch out for Coronavirus scams

“The Coronavirus Task Force is working around the clock to prepare for any scenario that might arise. It’s a shame, but all too often, con artists will use headlines to prey on the fears of consumers and trick them. Stay vigilant and make sure you’re getting your information from trusted sources, like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia Department of Public Health, and the World Health Organization. The Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division is set up to investigate scams and hold bad actors accountable, so if you see something that doesn’t seem right, give them a call. It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Brian Kemp, Governor