Kemp, Carr: Watch out for Coronavirus scams

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr are warning Georgia residents to watch out for scams related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Scams can include websites selling bogus products, as well as fake emails, texts, and social media posts designed to steal people’s money and personal information.
These scam emails and posts may promote awareness and offer prevention tips and fake information about cases in your area. They also might ask for donations to help victims of the virus, offer advice on unproven treatments, or contain malicious email attachments, according to the governor’s office.
- Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. It could download a virus onto your computer or device. Make sure the anti-malware and anti-virus software on your computer is up-to-date.
- Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or experts saying that have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the Coronavirus, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia Department of Public Health, and World Health Organization.
- Ignore online offers for vaccinations. If you see ads touting prevention, treatment, or cure claims for the Coronavirus, ask yourself: if there’s been a medical breakthrough, would you be hearing about it for the first time through an ad or sales pitch?
- Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don’t do it.
- Be alert to “investment opportunities.” The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is warning people about online promotions, including on social media, claiming that the products or services of publicly-traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure Coronavirus and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase in value as a result.
- Be advised that scammers may overcharge for health-related products or their shipping costs, so always comparison shop.
The Attorney General’s Office has the authority to investigate scams. Under Georgia law, penalties for unfair or deceptive practices can range from $2,000 to $15,000 per violation.
