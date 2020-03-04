Jazzy Huff to stand trial next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Jazzy Huff faces four charges in the shooting death of Zenas Davis last August in Downtown Albany.
The owner of Jazzy Movers is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.
Police told us Davis was working for Huff at the time of the shooting.
Jurors were chosen Monday and Tuesday. Out of 109 people, 12 were picked, along with six alternates.
“We have 12 jurors and six alternates is what Judge Marshall wanted. Usually, we select two or three alternates. But because of the seriousness of the charges, and just because, we ended up selecting six alternates,” said Huff’s attorney Phil Cannon.
The trial will begin Monday morning at the Dougherty County Courthouse.
