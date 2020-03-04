Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Matthews was frustrated when a fan screamed in the middle of his 8-foot putt in a playoff. That quickly shifted to compassion when he realized the middle-aged fan had Down syndrome. The moment went viral, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational decided to offer Matthews a spot in the field at Bay Hill. It will be his first PGA Tour event. Matthews says he had no idea the moment would get so much attention. He says his mother works in group homes and his best friend's sister has Down syndrome. He says the chromosomal disorder holds a special place in his heart.