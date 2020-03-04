Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brad Marchand and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins took a big stride toward winning the Atlantic Division with a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Marchand and Jake DeBrusk scored for the Bruins, who opened a nine-point cushion over second-place Tampa Bay in the division standings with 15 games remaining in the regular season. Tukka Rask made 20 saves for Boston, which has won three straight and eight of 10. Mitchell Stephens scored for Tampa Bay, which has lost five of the past six in regulation. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Miami Marlins newcomer Jesús Aguilar is spending spring training repairing his swing and restoring his confidence. He figures they go hand in hand. Both went south last year, when the 250-pound first baseman failed to hit his weight and lost his starting job with the Milwaukee Brewers. Aguilar continued to struggle after he was traded in July to Tampa Bay. The Marlins claimed him off waivers during the offseason, and he says he learned from his slump and is ready for a rebound. Manager Don Mattingly says Aguilar can be “a stalwart” in the lineup.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire cornerback A.J. Bouye from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be processed until the NFL's new league year begins March 18. Bouye has 14 interceptions in seven NFL seasons in Houston and Jacksonville. He made his only Pro Bowl in 2017.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Matthews was frustrated when a fan screamed in the middle of his 8-foot putt in a playoff. That quickly shifted to compassion when he realized the middle-aged fan had Down syndrome. The moment went viral, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational decided to offer Matthews a spot in the field at Bay Hill. It will be his first PGA Tour event. Matthews says he had no idea the moment would get so much attention. He says his mother works in group homes and his best friend's sister has Down syndrome. He says the chromosomal disorder holds a special place in his heart.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are likely to miss New York's opener at Baltimore on March 26 because of their injuries. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says Judge is having more tests to determine the cause of soreness in the right pectoral area near his shoulder. Stanton strained his right calf on Feb. 26 during defensive drills. New York already was without center fielder Aaron Hicks, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery. Pitchers Luis Severino and James Paxton also are hurt, and Domingo Germán is suspended for the first two months of the season.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah scored a career-high 40 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as No. 3 seed Lipscomb pulled away in the final three minutes to beat sixth-seeded Florida Gulf Coast 68-63 in an Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinal. Caleb Catto scored 20 points for the Eagles (10-22). Jalen Warren added 16 points. Asadullah scored four points and Michael Buckland made a pair of free throws while the Eagles missed their last five shots and committed two turnovers. Lipscomb will face second-seeded North Florida (21-11) in a semifinal on Thursday.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hendricksen and Garrett Sams scored 21 points apiece as No. 2 seed North Florida beat seventh-seeded Jacksonville 91-88 in an Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinal. Diante Wood scored a career-high 27 points and Destin Barnes added 24 for Jacksonville. North Florida had a 10-point lead with a minute left. Barnes made consecutive 3-pointers in the last five seconds to cap the scoring for the Dolphins. North Florida will play third-seeded Lipscomb in a Thursday semifinal.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Keith Williams had a career-high 28 points and Cincinnati beat South Florida 79-67. Tre Scott added 23 points for Cincinnati. Justin Brown had 16 points for South Florida. Laquincy Rideau added 15 points. Michael Durr had 13 points and eight rebounds.