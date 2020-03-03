Heavy rain and severe storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday and Thursday First Alert Weather Days. Be prepared for possible flash flooding and severe storms. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect Wednesday through Thursday. With estimated rainfall amounts of 3-5″ and higher flash flooding and river flooding are major threats. There’s a Slight Risk for severe storms which may produce damaging winds up to 60 mph, a few tornadoes and hail. Impacts of sporadic tree and power line damage are possible with the stronger storms.