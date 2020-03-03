Heavy rain and severe storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday and Thursday First Alert Weather Days. Be prepared for possible flash flooding and severe storms. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect Wednesday through Thursday. With estimated rainfall amounts of 3-5″ and higher flash flooding and river flooding are major threats. There’s a Slight Risk for severe storms which may produce damaging winds up to 60 mph, a few tornadoes and hail. Impacts of sporadic tree and power line damage are possible with the stronger storms.
As a cold front slides east, rain ends late Thursday and drier air quickly arrives. An extended dry stretch gets underway Friday through Monday. Also slightly cooler temperatures returns lows drop into the 30s while highs hold low-mid 60s. Next week milder 70s and the next round of rain.
