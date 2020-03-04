Ga. Dept. of Public Health discusses coronavirus prepartions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After finding out that the coronavirus has spread into Georgia, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) said it was not caught off guard.
Health experts said they’ve been preparing for an outbreak like this for years.
The Southwest District Health Director Dr. Charles Ruis said each public health scare we’ve had over the years has only prepared them for something like the coronavirus.
Which is why Dr. Ruis said the offices here have been in constant communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), school systems and hospital systems.
So for now, school systems are basically just keeping schools clean and sanitized.
Ruis said they have encouraged schools and businesses to have contingency plans in place for now. These are basically just to prepare in the case they do need to close for some time.
“There needs to be some thought given to encouraging students and employees to stay home. Sick leave would need to be provided, some businesses may need to be closed, some employees may be able to work from home,” said Dr. Ruis.
DPH said officials said business owners should encourage employees to stay home if they feel sick, even telling companies they may need to rethink their sick-leave policies if the coronavirus were to come into South Georgia.
Ruis said his team does have regular meetings with the CDC, so they can easily update everyone when need be.
