Thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rain and hail Today. There’s also a slight chance of severe storms. That includes a 15% chance of Large Hail, Damaging Winds and a 5% chance of a Tornado. It is a First Alert Weather Day. The slight risk last through Tomorrow. Again it is a First Alert Weather Day. 3 to 5 inches or more is expected. That brings the threat of Flash Flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7pm Thursday. Areal Flooding will be possible too. This weekend we are expecting River Flooding to reach Moderate Stage. Cooler and drier weather lasts through the weekend. Milder early next week.