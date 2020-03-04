First Alert Weather Day safety tips.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the threat of severe weather Wednesday and Thursday WALB News 10 doesn’t want you to be scared, but we do want you to be prepared.
Now is a good time to make sure you have your storm preparedness kit with flashlights, batteries, water and non-perishable foods, as well as any medicines and important documents you may need.
And with the possibility of flash flooding, you should be aware of three flash flood facts that can save your life.
According to the National Weather Service, more people die from flooding than any other thunderstorm related hazard.
They say you should never drive or walk into floodwaters.
A person can be knocked down by only six inches of rushing water, and a car can be swept away by 12 inches.
Just remember to turn around, don’t drown.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.