Cuthbert hit by severe weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday and Thursday were designated as First Alert Weather Days, and our first report of damaging winds came in about 9:00 a.m. from Cuthbert.
As of 10:15, much of South Georgia is under a tornado watch.
A spokesman with the Cuthbert Police Department told WALB that they are seeing multiple instances of trees being pushed onto houses, and the fire station suffered some damage with a door bent by high winds.
Power is reported out in some parts of Cuthbert, including the elementary school.
Chief Coleman said an 8-year-old child was injured by a fallen tree, and is in the hospital now
The police spokesman said some people are not able to get out of their home, and they are checking on potential injuries caused by the storm, and parts of South Georgia are under a thunderstorm warning.
In Lee County, The National Weather Service said there was a tree through a house on Graves Spring Road.
WALB has reporters en route to the scene, and we will have more information soon...
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.