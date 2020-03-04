Colquitt Regional Medical Center prepares for coronavirus

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - There are now two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia.
Colquitt Regional Medical Center is taking proactive measures.
Doctors said people should not panic. Staff at the Colquitt Regional Medical Center said most people are not at a high-risk for contracting COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
But, there are ways you can protect yourself.
“Without travel to an area that is endemic of having the coronavirus cases already, the chances of having that infection is very low,” said Michael Brown, the chief medical officer at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Brown said there are several ways to minimize the spread of infection.
“When we wash our hands, using soap and water use a duration of 20 seconds. You do not need to wear masks if you are without any respiratory symptoms,” explained Brown.
Brown said this is a slow-spreading virus, but they’re in constant contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stay prepared.
“If we do develop cases in Southwest Georgia, we will be meeting much more frequently, we will be making sure we are working on methods for containment,” said Brown.
Coronavirus symptoms are very similar to the flu.
“They include fever, shortness of breath and cough,” Brown described. “Anyone who does have respiratory symptoms, stay at home, not go out in public areas. We recommend them to seek medical attention.”
Brown said you should avoid people who are showing flu-like symptoms. He said the virus spreads through close contact.
