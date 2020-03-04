City continues efforts to have everyone counted in 2020 Census

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Every one counts. That’s Georgia’s slogan for the 2020 Census.
The city of Thomasville is making sure you know why it’s important for your household to be counted.
"The last 2010 census, we had an 8 percent participation rate here in Thomas County, which is wonderful, but we need that other 19 percent as well,” said Public Outreach Manager, Sherri Nix.
She told us each Georgian accounts for $2,300 apiece in federal funding.
"That helps all things for our community like schools, hospitals, educational grants, lunch programs, food assistance programs,” said Nix.
She said she’s been actively speaking in multiple parts of the community about the Census. She also says this year, they’re including something new.
"You can fill out your Census form online, so hopefully, most people have got either a computer, or others, they’ve got a cell phone or access to some type of device. So hopefully that will increase our numbers,” Nix explained.
She told us there are various locations across Thomas County where you can sign up.
"In our administration office in the lobby, there’s also one at every public library within Thomas County, there’s one at Steve’s Hair Gallery on East Jackson Street, and at Saint Mark AME Church as well,” said Nix.
Sign up forms will also be received in the mail on March 12.
Census Day is officially on April 1.
Nix said why this date is especially important when filling out your form.
“Wherever you are living most of the time on April 1st is where you need to fill out your census form,” said Nix.
She told us they reached out to partners like Archbold Medical Center, the school system and the Homeless Coalition.
All of these organizations help get the word out about being counted in the census.
