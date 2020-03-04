Brookwood’s Cinderella finish to their 2020 season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It was a story book ending to a Cinderella year.
The Brookwood Lady Warriors marched into the Storm Dome and claimed their first state title.
“I’m so excited," said Senior Mollie Vick. "We’ve been waiting for this for 5 years, me and Holland, and it’s just really exciting.”
No state champion ever looks back on their season and says it was an easy ride.
And for Brookwood, you won’t hear one Warrior even mention the words, easy road.
“Well if you look at our record it looks like we had an up and down season," said Head Girls Basketball coach Todd Webb. "We played the toughest schedule in the GISA this year. We sought out GHSA 7-A schools, 8-A schools from Florida.”
All of course, to make sure his girls were ready for the road ahead.
After finishing with an 18-13 record, it seems like the Warriors struggled most of the year.
But when they entered the state playoffs, they were lights out.
“Yes definitely," said Senior Holland Walker. "Again, we played so many back-to-back games. Friday’s, Saturday’s against big public schools. It just helped us to get in shape and it just helped us fight through the end definitely.”
The playoffs proved to be a tough task as well.
And waiting for them in the state finals, was the team that took them down all 3 times they met in the regular season.
“These girls were battle tested,” said Webb, “and the 13 losses show that. 3 of those were to the team we bet tonight. That just shows how tough our region was this year.”
A tough fought game the whole way through.
But when the dust settled, the lady Warriors walked away with a little bit of hardware to add to the trophy case.
“It’s super awesome," said Walker. "I think all of us, me and Mollie have been together since 5th grade, playing on the basketball team. We’ve worked so so hard. It just feels so good. I’m just so happy.”
“This win was defiantly a team win. I’m really excited," said Vick. "Everyone did it together.”
Now that the title rest firmly in the home of Thomasville, the Warriors know that the road to keeping it there, will be another challenge they need to be ready for.
