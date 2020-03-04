Black history exhibit opens at Grady Co. museum

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Grady County Historical Museum just opened its black history exhibit.
Grady County Commissioner LaFaye Copeland’s family has been in Grady County for years. She said the idea to bring black history to the local museum started three years ago.
Copeland teamed up with the Grady County Historical Museum to bring the exhibit to life. She said that not many people knew much about the black history in area.
Copeland said putting the exhibit together can now fill in those blanks for her family and the community.
“Because they needed to know where they come from. If you don’t know your past, how can you get to the present? So you gotta know your roots and where they started from. And the reason I chose to start here in Grady County is because this is my roots and this is a lot of young people roots and the older people roots. And what better place to start than your own home,” said Copeland.
The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
