Baker Co. officials prepare for potentially severe weather

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - With potentially severe weather coming to Southwest Georgia Wednesday, Baker County officials are preparing for the worst.
The Flint River is known to flood in Newton after periods of heavy rain.
Chief Deputy Charles Griffin with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office said they’re warning residents because of the wet ground. He said there is a chance that trees will uproot if strong winds come through.
Other areas of concern are flooded roads and downed power lines.
Griffin said you should stay at home during the storm if it’s safe.
“Even if your power goes out, if you’ve got water, food, medicine, stay at home. Most likely we’ll be out. If we think you’re in a danger area, we’ll come by and check on you, just like we did during the hurricane," said Griffin.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office officials said that if you do witness any damage, you should call 911 and they’ll come and make an assessment.
Griffin said you should stock up on enough food and water for the week.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.