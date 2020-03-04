Albany police investigating after woman attacked at Dollar Tree

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) said a woman was attacked at a Dollar Tree Monday afternoon in the 500 block of North Slappey Boulevard.
Tara Baggs said she was beaten for standing too close at a checkout line. She said every time she thinks about the place now, it’s a constant reminder of a nightmare.
“Nobody came to my aid, and I was a customer,” Baggs told us while wiping the tears from her swollen eye.
APD said it happened a little after 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
Baggs works at the Hot Dog King off of Pine Avenue and said she was trying to buy a keychain for her keys before work.
“I was running late for work and breathing a little hard,” explained Baggs.
She said a man in line at the register told her she was standing too close to him.
“The individual said I was breathing down his neck, so I told him that he should proceed to go to the other line but I proceeded to move over to the other register,” said Baggs.
Dollar Tree’s manager did not want to go on camera but said she saw the two argue but thought it would end once they both left her store.
However, Baggs said the gentleman was outside waiting on her.
“Once I turned around, he proceeded just to beat me repeatedly with his brass knuckles,” Baggs said.
Baggs said many watched as she was beaten.
We asked if someone tried to intervene and help.
“No, and the only thing I could do is just try to cover up. I was right by the trash can. The only thing I could do is try to cover up my face the best that I knew but I could see the brass knuckles,” explained Baggs.
Baggs said she isn’t from the area and moved to Albany from Brunswick.
She described the suspect as a black man who is over six feet tall, wearing glasses with little facial hair. She said he had on grey joggers and a black T-shirt during the crime.
She said with all the crime and violence going on in the city, she just wants to go home to Brunswick.
“I really want to go back home because I don’t know anymore. I really would like to go back home,” said Baggs.
Baggs said the guy seemed to be angry and wants to warn women about men who abuse women.
“I want young ladies and women to know that there are men out there that believe in hitting women. If they hit you one time, then please get help,” said Baggs.
APD is calling the crime a battery.
Anyone with any information about the incident or the man is asked to call the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-8477.
