Wednesday, Thursday designated First Alert worthy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Flash flooding and Severe storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday, with a powerful storm that tracks right over southwest Georgia.
For that reason, both days are being designated First Alert Weather days by WALB meteorologists.
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman said we will get the first round of strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.
There’s a slight risk of damaging winds, flash flooding an isolated tornado along and north of Highway 280.
Heavy rainfall and the threat for hail take over Wednesday, with 3 to 5 inches of rain expected. The flash flooding threat is up to 15% chance.
The threat of severe storms rises to slight for most of the area Thursday. This includes a 15% chance of damaging winds, large hail and a 5% chance of a tornado.
The greatest threat for severe storms begins at 8 a.m. and should end mid-afternoon, west to east Thursday.
Rivers and creeks will need to be monitored the following days for potential flooding as well.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.