Tift schools raise college tuition money for 8th graders

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Reach Scholarship allows students to earn $10,000 to attend college or technical school, after they graduate high school.
Tift County schools currently have five students in the reach scholarship program for August, 2020.
More students will enter into the track for the scholarship for the year 2021, thanks to a local business.
They will double the number of recipients to ten.
School leaders thank Thirty-One North Management for their $1,000 contribution.
“To allow our students the opportunity to shadow and gain internship opportunities locally. That is really powerful for our community, because students can now learn and grow locally, without having to leave Tift County,” said Curriculum Dr. Shereca Harvey.
Students who excel academically are selected and students are encouraged to submit an application. The reach scholarship is a partnership between the state of Georgia and local communities to invest in the education of students.
