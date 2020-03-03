Tift County School celebrates National Breakfast Week

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County School System is feeding thousands of children as part of National School Breakfast Week. The theme for the week is “Out of this World.”
Eighth Street Middle School is celebrating the week by highlighting the breakfast carts used to feed the kids at the elementary school.
Seven thousand eight-hundred kids in the Tift County School System will be fed this week.
Officials with the school system said providing children with breakfast helps them learn better and behave better.
The kids get to eat free all year long, and the food is covered under the community eligibility provision.
Nutrition officer Vanessa Hayes said it’s exciting.
“School breakfast is really a critical part of education. If these children are not eating, they are not fueled, they can’t learn, if they can’t learn, they can’t retain,” said Hayes.
If they can’t retain, then they do not test well. If they do not test well, then we are not doing our job," said Hayes.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.