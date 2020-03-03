Thomasville History Center to give Thomas Co. 101 lesson

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville History Center is offering people a way to learn more about how Thomas County came to be what it is today.
Whether you’re new to the county or born and raised here, Ephraim Rotter, the museum curator, said he hopes everyone will come out to learn more about the history of Thomas County.
Rotter will present the lecture Tuesday night. He said Thomas County 101 will give you a basic history of Thomasville and Thomas County, starting from 1825 to the 1990s.
“Filled with lots of images of Thomasville and Thomas County’s history. To keep things interesting, I tend to keep things moving fairly quickly. I don’t worry too much about a lot of names and dates. There are names and dates of course because we’re doing history, but I’m talking more about big concepts and periods within Thomasville and Thomas County’s history,” explained Rotter.
Rotter said the lecture will only be about 30 minutes long.
The event will take place Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Thomasville History Center.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.