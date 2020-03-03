Thomas University offering new degree beginning in fall

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas University will offer a new degree beginning this fall semester.
The Natural Resources and Conservation Management degree will give students hands-on experience when learning about preservation in our region.
Thomasville lies in a Red Hills region. This area is rich in a particular landscape, unlike most areas in Georgia.
In this major, students will use this part of the state’s unique characteristics with their knowledge from the community and the classroom.
They will learn how to conserve areas in Southwest Georgia and around the world.
“This degree allows us to have students in our community that are able to apply these skills in areas such as conservation of plantations, not only that, landowners, forestry and also the government standpoint of how they manage different properties whether businesses go there or whether they are trying to manage it for a park or whatever the case may be,” said Elizabeth Harrell, an assistant professor of Biology at Thomas University.
Harrell said they will do a lot of hands-on activities, including fieldwork. She said students will be able to take up to two internships.
The school said it has also reached out to two-year-institutions so students can participate after getting their associate degree.
