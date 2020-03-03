Thomas Co. early voting begins in a new elections office

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Early voting for the presidential primary election began Monday in Thomas County.
This is the first time the county is getting to use the new voting system, and at the new elections office.
Frank Scoggins, the elections supervisor, said that for every one piece of equipment they had in the old elections office, they now have three, so the building on East Jackson Street was definitely needed.
“They put together, I think, quite a nice place for the citizens of Thomasville. We’re real proud of it and I think being citizens of the county, you will be too," said Scoggins.
Scoggins said the new location is great for the community.
“Well at least it’s centrally located and it’s good parking. I think this is more favorable,” said Scoggins.
The new office also comes with a lot more storage space for the new voting system.
This is the first time the county has used this new system in an election.
Scoggins said he thinks the public is taking well to it.
“Has been a very positive response. The people are pleased with it and I think they’re pleased because they found out that it’s not as burdened as they might have anticipated,” explained Scoggins. ”You select your candidates on the touch screen and then you print the ballot. And then, of course, you scan that and then we retain that for auto purposes or recounts."
Thomas County Elections Board Chairman Linda Solana, who helps walk people through the new system, said everybody is happy so far.
“It’s similar to before. Only thing new is the scanner. So far, it’s good. We’re over 60 for the first half a day so I think it’s good. We’ve got three more weeks,” said Solana.
Solana said the new Thomas County location is also great because of what’s around it.
“I think more people go by here because it’s near all of the businesses and right by the grocery store,” said Solana.
"We’ll continue to demo the machines, but we want everyone to come up and early vote. I’ve got all the resources here and we can take care of them,” said Scoggins.
The new elections office is located at 1402 East Jackson Street, right next to Harvey’s Supermarket.
The office now has extended hours from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The Thomas County Elections Office will also be open on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The last day for early voting will be March 20.
