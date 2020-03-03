Runoff election for State Senate District 13 underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Today, people who live in Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Sumter, Tift, Worth, Turner, and Wilcox counties are voting the senator they want to present Senate District 13.
The two candidates are Republicans Jim Quinn of Leesburg, and Carden Summers of Americus.
This runoff is to fill the seat of former state senator Greg Kirk, who passed away a couple months ago.
Lee County Election Supervisor Veronica Johnson says it’s important you make sure you know where your voting precinct is, and also that it is important that you know who you are voting for before you go in.
Johnson says you need to make sure you have a valid ID with you.
“As in any election the state of Georgia requires that you show a governor issued photo ID. For most people that is a Georgia driver’s license or military ID. You can use a passport. We encourage people to make sure that they have taken their ID with them," Johnson
Reminder that in all 9 counties for this district, all polls open until 7pm.
