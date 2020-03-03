Phoebe changes visitation policy in light of Coronavirus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two confirmed cases of coronavirus have been identified in Georgia, and health departments and providers are taking the spreading coronavirus seriously.
As a result, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is taking precautions to stop the potential spread of the virus, by altering their visitation policy, though no cases have been reported in South Georgia at this time.
“There’s lots that we don’t know. But we do know it spreads by respiratory droplets when people sneeze or cough,” said Georgia Department of Public Health Southwest District’s Dr. Charles Ruis.
“The danger zone is said to be within about six feet of another person,” explained Ruis.
So, much like the flu, you should avoid areas with known cases, wash your hands and cover your mouth.
Dr. Ruis said the Georgia Department of Public Health regularly communicates with the Centers for Disease Control on Prevention and health experts across the country.
