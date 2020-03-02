More rain and possibly severe storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with areas of light across SWGA Monday. Tonight scattered showers give way to scattered thunderstorms tomorrow. Not all day rain but chances rise through the afternoon into Tuesday evening. With rain likely most of the week, amounts will average 2-5 inches and higher. This leads to the potential for flash flooding Wednesday and Thursday and river flooding later in the week.
Also there’s a Marginal Risk for isolated strong to severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday then a Slight Risk Thursday. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible with threats of heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. As a cold front slides through Thursday, drier and cooler air settles in Friday through the weekend.
