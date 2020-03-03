‘It hurts so much’: Family of Albany shooting victim remembers him 1 year later

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Today marks the one year anniversary since the death of Larry McCray Jr., 18.
Larry Jr. was shot and killed in the 1300 block of Whispering Pines Road and the McCray family said this day is just a constant reminder of a loved one who was taken too soon.
Larry McCray Sr. said that Monday was just a reminder that his family was once complete but is now missing a piece because of an act of gun violence.
“My daughters, they were screaming to the top of their lungs and they were like, ‘Daddy, daddy, they say they found Pac Man,’" explained Larry Sr.
One year ago, while working, which is something Larry Sr. enjoys doing, he received a phone call that would change his life.
“I fell to my knees in the middle of the road, just screaming. I just couldn’t believe it,” Larry Sr. said.
Larry Sr. received the devastating news from the Albany Police Department that his 18-year-old son had been shot and killed.
The heartbreaking news wasn’t something unfamiliar to Larry Sr., but he said it isn’t something any father or son should ever hear.
“I don’t know if you ever lost a mother or a father, but me, myself, in six months, I lost my father the night of the storm, [Hurricane] Michael. Three weeks later, I lost my mom. Four months later, I lost my son,” explained Larry Sr.
Exylyn Mitchell, Larry Sr.'s supervisor, said she empathizes with him because she has also lost a loved one.
“You never really know who is going through the same thing that you are going through. And it is good to hear somebody else feel how you feel, giving him the opportunity to speak out knowing what’s going on in our community. There is a lot of violence happening in our community, a lot of gun violence. It’s a way to help whoever it is cope,” Mitchell said.
‘It’s been ongoing, just day by day. Like, right now just thinking about that little moment, it hurts so much. Just trying to be strong for my wife and two daughters," explained Larry Sr. when asked about how he and his family are doing since Larry Jr.’s death.
Three suspects are in custody in connection to the death of Larry Jr.
Tyrell and Kolean Lawson are charged with the death of Larry Jr.
LaCoya Lee is charged with hindering the apprehension of Kolean Lawson during the investigation of his death.
Larry Sr. said that he just wants gun violence to end. He said since losing his son, he hasn’t given up his faith.
“I was still humble and I didn’t lose faith. I knew that God was going to get us through it and I didn’t know how, but I knew he was going to allow us to make it through,” explained Larry Sr.
Larry Sr. said that his son’s death should be a wake-up call to all parents to get involved and watch out for the safety of your children, no matter how old they are.
