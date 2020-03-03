Heavy rain alters Snickers Marathon route

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The finish line for Albany’s annual Snickers Marathon is being changed due to anticipated heavy rains, which could lead to possible flooding in some areas of Albany.
The new finish line for Saturday’s race will be on Roosevelt Avenue near Thronateeska Heritage Center.
Rashelle Beasley of the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau made the announcement
“We’re gonna have to use this alternate route. The good thing is it is still Boston-certified so everyone who plans to come and get qualified for Boston will still continue to be able to qualify on a certified course.”
This route was in place for the 2013 race.
Beasley says they are still looking for volunteers for the race.
The last day to register to volunteer is Thursday, at the Albany Welcome Center.
