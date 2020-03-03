Ga. Tech looks for home win vs Pitt

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Justin Champagnie and Xavier Johnson have led the Panthers. Champagnie has averaged 12.3 points and 7.4 rebounds while Johnson has recorded 11.7 points and 5.1 assists per game. The Yellow Jackets have been led by Moses Wright and Michael Devoe. Wright has averaged 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while Devoe has put up 14.3 points per game.