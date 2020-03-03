Temperatures soar into the upper 70s this afternoon with showers and thunderstorms likely by afternoon. An isolated storms may turn strong-severe. Tomorrow we are expecting heavy rain and cooler temperatures. Thursday brings a the threat of severe storms including damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornado and continued heavy rainfall. Breezy, cooler and drier. A dry and cool spring ahead weekend is expected. Milder to start next week.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
