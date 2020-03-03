Cornerstone: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CARY, N.C. (AP) _ Cornerstone Building Brands, In (CNR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Cary, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.
The maker of products used in commercial buildings posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $15.4 million, or 12 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $4.89 billion.
Cornerstone shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.33, increasing slightly in the last 12 months.
