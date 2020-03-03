Can you tell fact from fiction when it comes to the coronavirus? Health experts debunk rumors

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With all of the talks of the coronavirus right now, it may be hard to tell fact from fiction.
“I’ve heard a lot of my friends, they’re planning trips. And a lot of them are just being really cautious. They’re getting the face masks and they’re getting the gloves before they get on planes,” said Albany resident Muhammad White.
WALB News 10 took to the streets Monday to find out some of the biggest rumors people have heard about the virus. When asked about coronavirus, White said he’s not too concerned so far.
“I guess it’s just like pneumonia or a cold. Some people take it more seriously than others,” White said.
While fears may spread through social media and word of mouth, health experts are offering to debunk the rumors and bring you the reality of the virus known as COVID-19.
“There’s things about this virus we know, there’s lots that we don’t know. But we do know it spreads by respiratory droplets when people sneeze or cough,” said Georgia Department of Public Health Southwest District’s Dr. Charles Ruis.
So for starters, Dr. Ruis said this is something it has in common with the flu. But how do the two differ?
“It appears from what we know, that the COVID-19 virus may be more deadly when you look at the percentage of people who have fatalities,” said Dr. Ruis.
Ruis said what they know right now is it’s spread through human to human contact.
“The danger zone is said to be within about 6 feet of another person,” explained Ruis.
So, much like the flu, you should avoid areas with known cases, wash your hands and cover your mouth.
Dr. Ruis said the Georgia Department of Public Health regularly communicates with the Centers for Disease Control on Prevention and health experts across the country. He said they’re monitoring the situation closely now.
After weeks of controversial discussions, the Chehaw Park Authority will head to Atlanta in hopes of passing a new bill. They need state legislators to reauthorize the board.
First, they needed approval from Dougherty and Lee counties, along with the Albany City Board of Commissioners.
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said he didn’t think the authority was doing enough to bring in customers and money.
Chehaw Executive Director Tommy Gregors said they need the new bill to pass this legislative session.
It would ensure the authority will exist in the future to run and operate the park.
“It has nothing to do, at this point, with funding. It’s more about the organizational board to make sure we meet the legal requirements to operate the facility,” explained Gregors.
All three commission boards have now approved re-authorizing the Chehaw Park Authority Board.
Now, the authority needs the re-authorization legislation to pass the Senate and House.
Then the board will need Governor Brian Kemp to sign it into law.
If you’re looking for a new place to exercise or just a new excuse to get outdoors, you’re in luck.
You may run regularly, or you may be a little out of shape and would prefer to walk. Either way, there’s a new trail system that is going to be built in the Radium Springs area. And it’s just part of a series of projects to revitalize Radium Springs.
Dougherty County commissioners are working on the Radium Springs Master Plan. It’s a series of restoration projects to restore the area after the damage it suffered during the January 2017 storms.
County commissioners approved the final stage of the Radium Springs Trailhead project Monday.
It’s a trail system that will stretch from Radium Springs to downtown to Albany State University.
“I think you’ll really be impressed by what the finished product will be both short term and long term. I think within the next two to five years, you’ll see Radium explode as a very vital and energetic part of our community,” said Dougherty County Commissioner Russell Gray.
Phase two of the project will cost around $286,000. It’s funded through a state grant and SPLOST VII.
Phase two of the project is in conjunction with the Radium Springs Memorial, garden repairs and all of the road resurfacing in the area.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.