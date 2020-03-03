Calhoun Co. sheriff: 3 arrested in attempt to bring contraband into prison

MORGAN, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were arrested outside of Calhoun State prison Tuesday morning, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the men tried to sneak contraband in for the inmates.
The photo is some of the items seized Tuesday morning. The black tubes are called snakes. They’re filled with tobacco or drugs to be thrown over the prison walls.
Calhoun County Sheriff Josh Hilton said Jerry Wicker, from Cuthbert, led the group.
Wicker is facing charges for conspiracy to introduce contraband into a state prison, crossing guard lines and exploitation of a disabled adult.
Hilton said one of the men Wicker hired was mentally disabled.
