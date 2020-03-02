Brookwood Lady Warriors clinch first state title

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday Brookwood Lady Warriors are celebrating their first ever state title!
And it wasn’t an easy road to Americus for the championship game.
The Warriors took down the defending state champs in the elite eight.
And faced off against a tough Deerfield-Windsor team in the finals.
Head coach Todd Webb, said they’ve been looking forward to this day since losing in the playoffs last year.
“I can’t put it into words. When we lost in the Elite Eight last year, these girls made it a goal that they wanted to get back to this stage, and they wanted to win the whole thing. We invested two weeks after the season ended, in the weight room, on the court. The amount of hours these girls put in, they’ve earned every second of this," said Webb.
The celebration will start at 2:12 p.m. in the Beverly Athletic Center.
