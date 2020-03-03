Berrien Co. puppy mill suspect arrested again

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk has arrested Reason Gray for failing to show up at court last week for a hearing to revoke his bond.
Gray, 59, was originally charged and arrested last year with 16 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. The charges were brought by Sheriff Paulk’s Office after Gray’s puppy mill in rural Berrien County came to light in March of 2019.
Gray was granted by a bond by Magistrate Court, posted his bond and was released with a bond condition that he no longer have or keep animals. Two weeks ago, District Attorney Dick Perryman filed a motion to revoke the bond of Gray for violating his bond conditions.
The motion by District Attorney Perryman alleges that Gray violated his bond conditions by having dogs at his house. Gray was ordered to attend the hearing but failed to show up. The Court issued a warrant for Gray’s arrest to bring him back to face the motion to revoke his bond.
Sheriff Paulk’s Office located Gray in Florida and has since brought Gray back to Berrien County.
“Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk and his team have worked diligently on this matter and we will follow the case where the facts take us. Mr. Gray has ignored the motion to revoke his bond and we are thankful that Sheriff Paulk has brought him back to face the consequences of his actions. We will present the facts to the Court and let the judge decide what to do with Mr. Gray from here,” said District Attorney Dick Perryman.
