ATC chief speaks on coronavirus preps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two confirmed cases of coronavirus have been identified in the Peach State, and health departments and Southwest Georgia colleges are taking the spreading coronavirus seriously.
NOTE: When we conducted our interview with Dr. Parker Monday afternoon the two coronavirus cases had not been reported. Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference on the two cases at 10:00 p.m. Monday evening.
President Dr. Anthony Parker said they continue to take steps to protect their staff and faculty “so certainly with people as mobile as they are, I don’t think you can be afraid of what’s happening in one location.”
Recent reported cases in Florida of COVID-19 do not concern Dr. Parker.
Parker wants to know about the virus, and how the community is handling the international killer. “Well we sent someone today (Monday) to the county commission meeting to hear from county health physician about what we could expect and how to respond.”
Dr. Charles Ruis spoke to Dougherty County Commission Monday morning, to educate and bring awareness about the virus to commissioners and the community.
Dr. Parker says they are prepared and “We made sure that our stations for hand sanitizing were filled. We dusted off our flu plan from 2009 to look at modifications needed to be made.”
He says the school is also providing CDC information to faculty and staff.
Dr. Parker adds they have several ways to communicate to students about any potential impacts from the virus, including using WALB. “At this point certainly no one has panicked. Everybody wants to know what to do to be safe.”
Some of those ways include being sanitary, washing your hands, covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough.
He says if you do feel flu-like symptoms that can be associated with COVID-19 stay home.
Albany State University said all advisories on COVID-19 are being coordinated through the University System of Georgia.
The University System of Georgia has been closely monitoring the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.
The CDC has asked that colleges consider postponing or canceling upcoming student foreign exchange programs or study abroad programs.
The CDC says those overseeing these programs should be aware that students may face unpredictable circumstances, travel restrictions, and challenges in returning home.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.