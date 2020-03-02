Thomasville man charged with 2019 murder of Albany man

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Dontavious Rashad Williams, 29, who lives on Old Albany Road in Thomasville, is in jail for the death of Bryan Johnson of Albany, according to Lieutenant Toby Knifer of the Thomasville Police Department.
The Thomasville Police Department (TPD) and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) began investigating a shooting that occurred at The Villa North Apartments on December 23, 2019.
Johnson was transported to Archbold Memorial Hospital, where he died.
Dontavious Williams was developed as a person of interest early on in the investigation, and he tried to get away from authorities who arrested him that day on outstanding warrants.
When the TPD detective and GBI Agent attempted to arrest Dontavious Williams, he began to physically obstruct the arrest. After a brief altercation with the arresting officers.
Dontavious Williams was also taken into custody on felony obstruction charges. Williams was charged with Johnson’s murder on February 18, 2020. He was denied bond.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.