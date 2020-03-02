Stetson faces North Alabama in Atlantic Sun quarters

LEADING THE WAY: Rob Perry is putting up 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Hatters. Mahamadou Diawara is also a primary contributor, accounting for 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Lions have been led by Christian Agnew, who is averaging 12.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.ACCURATE AGNEW: Agnew has connected on 35.7 percent of the 98 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 14 over his last five games. He's also made 67.6 percent of his free throws this season.