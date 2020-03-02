Lee Co. woman reported missing

Lee Co. woman reported missing
APD issued a report (Source: WALB)
By Dave Miller | March 2, 2020 at 1:10 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 1:10 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) and Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person report for 21-year-old Jessica Diane Dietzel, who lives on Creekside Drive in Leesburg.

About 3:30 Sunday afternoon, APD responded to a home on Allen Avenue in Albany, where a family member told officers that Dietzel had been missing for almost two weeks.

APD was told that Dietzel sometimes visits a person who lives in a tent near Radium Springs Road, so officers went to that location and interviewed a man they found there, but did not see any evidence of Dietzel.

Area hospitals have no one by her name listed as a patient, and neither did the Dougherty County jail have her listed as in custody.

She also goes by Jessica Vanzant.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of 21-year old-Jessica Diane Dietzel, call 911, 759-6012, or Albany Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS, You could earn a reward.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.