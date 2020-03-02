Lee Co. woman reported missing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) and Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person report for 21-year-old Jessica Diane Dietzel, who lives on Creekside Drive in Leesburg.
About 3:30 Sunday afternoon, APD responded to a home on Allen Avenue in Albany, where a family member told officers that Dietzel had been missing for almost two weeks.
APD was told that Dietzel sometimes visits a person who lives in a tent near Radium Springs Road, so officers went to that location and interviewed a man they found there, but did not see any evidence of Dietzel.
Area hospitals have no one by her name listed as a patient, and neither did the Dougherty County jail have her listed as in custody.
She also goes by Jessica Vanzant.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of 21-year old-Jessica Diane Dietzel, call 911, 759-6012, or Albany Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS, You could earn a reward.
