Georgia Ports expects low volumes for March

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Ports Authority say they are anticipating low volumes this month, well below budget.
That’s coming off a strong February, though. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says February saw a 17 percent increase in volume.
Even with the anticipated impact from the Coronavirus on local and global shipping, Perdue says the organic growth of the Port and exports is strong.
“The outbreak on a global basis, we’ll have to see how long it lasts. We hope...we’re seeing some signs of easing in China," Perdue said. "Hopefully that’s a good thing, and these other countries hopefully can get a handle on it quickly, as well as here in the United States. But we understand global trade will be impacted. We just have to deal with those things as they come.”
Secretary Perdue pointed to Georgia Ports’ financial and operational record, saying GPA leaders will do what it takes to manage their business despite the projected decrease in volume due to the Coronavirus.
“Where we may not make up 100 percent of that trade that we lose during a situation like Corona...it’ll grow back, it’ll come back up quickly as soon as that threat is over.”
The communications chief for the Ports echoed that by saying they believe they will have a quick recovery, adding they have a strong business model, and will make it through.
