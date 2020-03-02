GA army vet charged with bomb threats

ROCHELLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and multiple sheriff’s offices are investigating a Wilcox County man after he allegedly made threats toward family members.
Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rogers said they started an investigation of a domestic violence case Friday morning, after they learned that an army veteran was threatening his family with bombs.
Jonathan Cook was arrested at 5:30 Saturday evening and is being held in Houston County Jail.
Cook has charges in Houston and Wilcox County, ranging from Terroristic Threats, Aggravated Assault, Possession of an explosive device, Possession of Meth and amphetamines, and crossing a guard line.
The GBI Bomb Squad is investigating Cook’s Rochelle home, where agents say they found homemade bombs.
The Agencies that have helped out with the investigation are:
Ben Hill Co Sheriff Office
GBI, Perry Office
Houston Co Sheriff Office
Wilcox Co Sheriff Office
