Fugitive in Florida killing captured after 2-year manhunt

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A fugitive sought in a Florida slaying has been captured after a two-year manhunt.
Court records show 29-year-old Terrance Bernard Warner Jr. was jailed Saturday on a first-degree murder charge. Warner and a second man are accused in the fatal shooting 31-year-old Clifton Afflick-Laidley outside a Broward County restaurant in 2018.
Police say Warner and 29-year-old Jimard Mitchard Fox had been arguing with Afflick-Laidley before the shooting occurred. It wasn’t clear from court records Saturday if Warner had a lawyer.
Authorities say one reason it took so long to find Warner was that witnesses only knew him by his nickname, “Eekameek.”
