Election Center 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - 2020 is a big election year for not only Georgia but for the United States.

There a number of local, state and federal races this year that voters will decide on.

Below is election information to know before you head to the polls.

Below is a list of U.S. seats and state seats that are available in the 2020 election, which would have an impact on Georgia. WALB is in the process of compiling a list of local elections in the viewing area. This is a developing list and we will update as qualifying happens.

Along with the different positions that will be decided on in local, state and federal races, below is a list of key election dates.

ELECTION VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE ELECTION DATE
Presidential preference primary and special election February 24 March 24
Special election runoff February 24 April 21
General primary election, nonpartisan general election and special election April 20 May 19
General primary runoff, nonpartisan general runoff and special runoff election for local and state offices April 20 July 21
General primary runoff election for federal offices June 22 July 21
General election and special election October 5 November 3
General election and special election runoffs for local and state offices October 5 December 1
General election runoff for federal offices December 7 January 5

Need to register to vote? Click here.

