Election Center 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - 2020 is a big election year for not only Georgia but for the United States.
There a number of local, state and federal races this year that voters will decide on.
Below is election information to know before you head to the polls.
Below is a list of U.S. seats and state seats that are available in the 2020 election, which would have an impact on Georgia. WALB is in the process of compiling a list of local elections in the viewing area. This is a developing list and we will update as qualifying happens.
Along with the different positions that will be decided on in local, state and federal races, below is a list of key election dates.
Need to register to vote? Click here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.