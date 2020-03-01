Mitchell Co. oldest woman turns 99, granted key to the city

MITCHELL CO. (WALB) -A Mitchell County woman received the biggest gift in the city for her 99th birthday. To celebrate the milestone birthday the mayor granted her a special gift.
"Today, this day February 29, 2020. I am presenting to Mrs. Rosa Marcus a key to the city of Baconton, said Mayor Annette Morman.
Rosa Lee Marcus got the biggest gift of a lifetime.
“I feel alright, the Lord is looking out for me. I feel fine," said Rosa Lee Marcus.
Many people came out to celebrate the oldest woman in the city. Some wished her happy birthday and joined in prayer and sang her a song.
Friends and family said, Rosa is very kind and caring.
“The loving, the caring, the kind spirit, it is all there and if you want to talk with her about anything, she is there to listen,” said Pastor Seantavious Wimberly.
Pastor Wimberly and many others gathered in the community center to watch Rosa Lee be gifted the key to the city. Wimberly said, she is deserving.
“That speaks on her personality and the type of person that she is. That she treats everybody the same, no matter age, height, race, everybody gets treated the exact same,” said Wimberly.
Rosa said she is thankful for the mayor and people in the community that came to celebrate with her for her birthday.
“Just say your prayers every day and thank the Lord for what he has done for us every day,” said Rosa.
