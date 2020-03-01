Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Three Florida Department of Health labs are now able to test for the new coronavirus. State officials said Saturday that will cut wait times significantly for results. State health officials say labs in Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami can conduct the tests. They previously had to be sent to federal labs. The upshot is the results should be available 24 to 48 hours instead of three to five days. Gov. Ron DeSantis says no cases have been reported in Florida, Four people who may have been exposed in China and have exhibited possible symptoms are awaiting test results. Another 15 similar people tested negative.
LEGISLATURE PREVIEW
Deadline looms: Florida lawmakers focus on budget, E-Verify
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have just two weeks to complete their business before the 60-day legislative session ends on March 13. With that deadline nipping at their heels, legislators are turning their attention next week to giving Gov. Ron DeSantis a victory in his attempt to require employers to check the immigration status of their workers. While the fate of an E-Verify bill may still be uncertain, lawmakers have already heeded the governor's call for boosting teacher pay. In the coming days, House and Senate negotiators will begin finalizing a state budget. They have a will have a scant few days to bridge a $1.4 billion gap in their respective budget proposals.
MOTHER-BAT KILLING
Man found mentally incompetent in bat killing of mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been judged mentally incompetent to stand trial on charges of killing his 71-year-old mother with a baseball bat. A judge ordered 40-year-old Jason Paul Wood of Jacksonville involuntarily committed to a state hospital after the ruling. Wood is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Barbara Jean Wood, on Feb. 4 at her home. He is also charged with assaulting a female relative. He has pleaded not guilty. The Florida Times-Union reports that police say Wood has medical disorders including schizophrenia. A review hearing on Wood's competency is set for Aug. 27.
TODDLER RAPE-TEEN SENTENCED
Florida teen gets life in prison for rape of 2-year-old
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 rape of a 2-year-old girl. A Polk County judge imposed the sentence Friday on 19-year-old Thomas James Johnson. He was 17 when the crime was committed. That meant Johnson did not face a mandatory life sentence. The judge chose to sentence him as an adult. Johnson initially told sheriff's deputies a masked intruder dressed in black had hurt the girl and that he had chased the intruder. But investigators quickly zeroed in on Johnson. He eventually pleaded guilty to sexual battery on a child.
AP-US-AFRICAN-AMERICAN-GRAVES
44 African American graves found under Florida parking lot
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A private archaeology firm says it has discovered what appear to be about 44 graves from a long-forgotten African American cemetery under a Florida parking lot. The Tampa Bay Times reports that the Cardno firm used ground-penetrating radar to find the suspected graves. The firm was hired by the city of Clearwater and the Pinellas County School Board to conduct the search on school district property. The discovery is the third since August in which archaeologists have discovered lost African American graves in the Tampa Bay region. The next step is conducting careful digs to validate the radar's findings.
BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-CRUISES
Cruise lines, passengers scramble to respond to coronavirus
MIAMI (AP) — The spread of a new coronavirus from China is disrupting the cruise industry in the midst of its busiest season for bookings. Cruise lines have canceled or redeployed their Asia-based ships to regions such as Australia and Alaska. Ships have been quarantined or turned away by port authorities even far away from the affected areas in popular destinations in the Caribbean. Cruise passengers are canceling or postponing their trips, and travel advisers are seeing fewer last-minute bookings. While the final impact on the cruise industry is not yet known, fears already have sent cruise stocks plummeting over the past week.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PENCE
Pence says states will receive help if coronavirus spreads
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says the federal government is ready to help the states if the coronavirus spreads. Pence told reporters Friday in Florida that he believes it is unlikely that the disease will spread significantly in the United States. If it does, he said the Trump administration will provide the states with money and other resources to help them combat the disease. Some 63 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the United States, but there have been no fatalities. More than 80,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, mostly in China. There have been almost 3,000 deaths.
CANCER SURVIVOR-ALASKA TRIP
Florida boy fulfills snow, ice dream with visit to Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An 8-year-old Florida boy achieved his dream of making a snowman in Alaska last week. Fairbanks television station KTVF reports Matthew Santiago, a cancer survivor, visited the Fairbanks Ice Art Park with help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Matthew battled Stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells. After chemotherapy, multiple surgeries, stem cell transplants, radiation treatment and months of immunotherapy, Matthew is diagnosed with no evidence of the disease. Park officials offered Matthew more than a tour. They let him ride a telescopic forklift to help harvest a thick block of ice for ice sculpting.
FATAL HORSE CRASH
Troopers: Woman, 2 horses killed in north Florida crash
The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman and two horses were killed in a series of crashes on a north Florida highway. Troopers say the woman stopped to help a driver who had just hit one of the horses Thursday night in Nassau County, which is north of Jacksonville. As she was assisting, another vehicle struck a second horse in the road and swerved into the woman. The woman and horse were killed.
AP-FIREFIGHTER INJURY
Police: Teens bought lighter before setting train depot fire
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say four teens skipped school the day they set a fire at a Florida train depot, causing significant damage and injuring a fire fighter. The boys were arrested after the fire was set on Tuesday. They each face burglary and arson charges and were placed on house arrest. The teens told investigators they set fire to a couch then put it out. They went to a second room and lit a bag of trash on fire. That fire grew out of control. The boys say they ran. A firefighter was injured by a backdraft.