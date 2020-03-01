4 homes evacuated after 18-wheeler carrying 9,000 gallons of gasoline catches fire

Evans County, Ga. (WTOC) - Four houses had to be evacuated Sunday morning in Evans County after an 18-wheeler gas tanker truck rolled over, catching fire while carrying a load of 9,000 gallons of gasoline.
Flames and smoke could be seen from miles as the 18-wheeler gas tanker truck that rolled over and caught fire continued to burn throughout the day.
“In my 24 years of being on the fire department here in Evans County, this has been the largest vehicle fire that I can recall of being here.”
Evans County Assistant Fire Chief Brian Croft says it took crews nearly six hours to get the fire on Highway 280 out.
“The fire was fairly large when," Croft says. "We got here, we used our emergency response guide to basically take steps to initiate fighting this fire, which in this case is evacuate, cordon and stand back.”
For neighbors living in the area who were forced to evacuate, they say they never expected anything like this to happen just feet away from their front door.
“We got woken up about 3:30 this morning to a fuel tanker that was overturned in the ditch behind me, came outside and the driver was already out and luckily survived,” said Kurt McDonald. He woke up after the crash and saw the fire.
The Evans County Fire Department’s main concern was the safety of people living in the area.
“When you got that much fuel burning, you got 9,000 gallons of gasoline there’s chances of explosions there’s all kinds of other dangers that come with that,” Croft said.
According to the Evans County Sheriff’s Office, the trucking company was Delta Truck Liners, LLC. out of Valdosta.
The driver is okay and has been released from the hospital. The fire was between Bellville and the Evans County line on Highway 280.
