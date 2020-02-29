Forecast: Dry weekend continues; rain chances return for workweek

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern into Sunday. As it slides off to the east, moisture increases with rain chances returning by Monday.
For the rest of your Saturday, the winds will subside tonight. Overall, expect a clear sky with lows in the mid 30s. Patchy frost is likely.
Sunday will feature a good amount of sunshine during the morning. Clouds will be on the increase by afternoon. Overall, a very nice day once again with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see even warm weather on Monday with highs in the low 70s. Expect a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance of a shower.
Our next cold front approaches the region by Tuesday. A few showers are possible on Tuesday. It will be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain and even some thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’re closely watching the potential for strong to severe storms on Wednesday. Stayed tuned to future forecasts. Shower chances continue into Thursday, especially during the morning. Highs will warm into the low 70s.
Drier and cooler weather returns for Friday and Saturday. Expect plenty of sun with highs in the mid 60s.
