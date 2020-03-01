Dogs look for forever homes during Pet Adoption Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Looking for a new four-legged best friend? Well, this is the perfect weekend to bring a new fur baby into your life. .
The adoption event is hosted by the Humane Society of Terrell County.
The dogs will be taking over PetSmart this weekend for National Adoption Week.
The adoption fee is $85 for dogs.
The Humane Society is a no-kill shelter, the dogs stay at the shelter until they get adopted out.
Volunteers at the shelter, say it’s important to adopt and not shop for a pet.
“Well, you are helping a dog that a rescue situation. For some reason or another, they were brought into a shelter, misfortune or mistreated and that is why it is important to adopt instead of buying or purchasing. So you are rescuing and saving a life," said volunteer, Kateri Justice.
The adoption event will continue Sunday at Petsmart from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
