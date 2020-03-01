Dogs look for forever homes during Pet Adoption Week

By Georgia McCarthur | March 1, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 12:01 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Looking for a new four-legged best friend? Well, this is the perfect weekend to bring a new fur baby into your life. .

The adoption event is hosted by the Humane Society of Terrell County.

The dogs will be taking over PetSmart this weekend for National Adoption Week.

The community playing with the dogs before they are adopted.
The adoption fee is $85 for dogs.

The Humane Society is a no-kill shelter, the dogs stay at the shelter until they get adopted out.

Volunteers at the shelter, say it’s important to adopt and not shop for a pet.

Volunteer, Kateri Justice
“Well, you are helping a dog that a rescue situation. For some reason or another, they were brought into a shelter, misfortune or mistreated and that is why it is important to adopt instead of buying or purchasing. So you are rescuing and saving a life," said volunteer, Kateri Justice.

The adoption event will continue Sunday at Petsmart from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

