Church feeds hundreds in need with BBQ in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Baconton church gave back to hundreds of people in Albany on Saturday.
Pastor Lawrence Knighton and his wife know how to cook up a good meal. Members of St. James Baptist Church in Baconton fed about 500 people at the Superior Lodge Hotel in Albany.
Many homeless families had a meal at their community barbecue and fish fry.
Pastor Lawrence said, this small act of kindness means the world.
‘We’re really interested in making a difference outside the walls because it is nothing like being a blessing to other people. Because again, I always tell people what you make happen for others, he will make happen for you. He also, says what you have done unto the least of these, you have done enough for me. And that is our main focus trying to make a difference,’ said Knighton.
Pastor Lawrence says he plans to continue to do small acts of kindness throughout the year to help make the community a better place.
