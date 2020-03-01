Baconton church surprises woman with new car

Baconton, Ga. (WALB) -A Mitchell County church leader says they’re meeting more than spiritual needs.
St. James Baptist Church is helping members with financial needs as well.
Pastor Lawrence Knighton is making a difference in the community for a second day in a row.
After Sunday service, Pastor Lawrence called up families and individuals to thank them for giving back.
He even gave one woman and her children a brand new car.
“This really is a blessing. My family and I, have been through some things and this is just God’s work.”, said Camia Hawkins, car recipient.
Lawrence and other members of the church raised the money to buy the car.
Pastor Lawrence said he’ll continue his work in hopes of making a difference in the city of Baconton.
